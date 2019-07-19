SUBEB To Verify Certificates Of Demoted Teachers Before Reinstatement

Arrangements have been concluded by the Cross River State Universal Basic Education CR— SUBEB to begin verification of certificates of teachers who were demoted last year by the board due to discrepancies found in their certificates before they can be reinstated.

Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, Dr Stephen Odey disclosed this while answering questions from journalists in Calabar yesterday, shortly after he finished interfacing with head teachers of northern senatorial zone at Government Secondary School igoli Ogoja LGA.

Odey stated that the verification exercise would help the board to ascertain the authenticity of certificates acquired by demoted teachers before they can be reinstated.

“Some teachers who were demoted have written to me agitating for reinstatement having been cleared of their deficiencies.

“Well, the process is ongoing and If you write to us that you have been able to make up your papers or deficiencies.

“I have a responsibility to verify the authenticity of what you have presented to us, as there is a possibility of you forging the certificate again.

“I believed you can still forge as you did in the past before we discovered that your certificate was a forged one,” Odey said.

“You all know me, I don’t compromise when it comes with doing my work, those of you who do not want to do the right thing will begin to think that am strict and wicked.

The SUBEB chairman stated that he wasn’t in SUBEB to frustrate anybody but to ensure that things were done in the right manner adding that it was on the basis of his dedication to duty that he was reappointed to serve in the board.

The SUBEB boss who spoke on the importance of teachers training college being established by the Governor Ben Ayade’s led-administration in the state, the SUBEB boss stated that the institution was set up to introduce the West African Teachers Continuous Training Institute to cater for the training and re-training of teachers in the State and beyond.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar