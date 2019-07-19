Stakeholders Applaud NAMA For Improved Airspace Safety

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have commended the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for the effective management of the Nigerian airspace which has given rise to enhanced safety.

The stakeholders in an aviation interactive forum in Lagos, recently agreed that the giant strides recorded by NAMA in terms of massive deployment of state-of-the-art navigational infrastructure and manpower training have combined to raise the safety profile of the nation’s airspace.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alh. Sabiu Zakari, in his speech at the forum commended NAMA for continuously striving to ensure that the Nigerian airspace conforms to international safety standard set by ICAO.

Zakari also applauded the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and his team for organising the event, stressing that NAMA would always depend on the synergy and cooperation of stakeholders to be able to discharge its statutory obligation effectively.

He also pledged to support and encourage airspace managers in a bid to provide required airspace infrastructure and facilities for safe air travel in Nigerian airspace.

Also speaking at the forum, Capt. Chris Najomo of the Arik Airline, said that a safe airspace for seamless connectivity and free flow of domestic, regional and international air traffic was essential for capital investment into any economy.

“We must keep focus on the prediction of IATA for an exponential growth in air transportation by the year 2036, so that we can be prepared to accommodate the expected influx of air traffic into our airspace even before the predicted date.

“The airspace is safe now and getting safer and NAMA had recorded tremendous success in the last two years in the area of facility upgrade and service delivery generally ” he stated.

Corlins Walter