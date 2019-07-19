South Africans Mourn Music Legend, Johnny Clegg

Veteran South Africa musician, Johnny Clegg also referred to as ‘White Zulu’ has died. The Impi hit maker died of pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with in 2015. Messages of condolences and tributes have flooded social media since the news broke.

The family source confirmed that the Impi and spirit of the great heart hit maker died on Tuesday, 16th July. Roddy Quin, Clegg’s manager of 30 years said the veteran musician died with his family at home, Tuesday afternoon”. He also confirmed that the cause of death was linked to the singer/song writer’s pancreatic cancer which first occurred in 2015.

“It is extremely tough for his family and we ask the media and the public to respect them and their privacy at this time. For everyone, it’s devastating” said Quin.

In the years following Clegg’s diagnosis in 2015, he had spoken about the effect the disease had on his out look of life. In 2017 the legendary musician compared the disease to living on a sentence which made him appreciated everything in his life more. He dedicated 40 years of his life to music.