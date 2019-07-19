Senator Goje Speaks On N25bn Corruption Charge

Senator Danjuma Goje’s defense lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, has said the criminal charges against the former governor of Gombe State over alleged N25 billion fraud was not withdrawn.

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja , he explained that the Attorney-General of the Federation never withdrew the case, noting that the claim was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The Senior Advocate further clarified that the amount in dispute was N8 billion and not N25 billion as bandied in the media.

“First of all, the so-called “N25b fraud” that has been bandied about in the media, never featured in the case. The sum total of all the monies mentioned in the charge was about N8b.”

“Of that total, N5b was a loan taken from Access Bank for completion of infrastructural projects such as the Gombe airport, waterworks, numerous roads, Gombe Jewel Hotels, schools, hospitals and rural electrification. The bank testified in Court that the money was properly utilized for the projects. The EFCC investigators also confirmed to the Court that the projects were all completed.

“On the N1b agricultural loan, the Central Bank testified in Court that the loan was utilised in full compliance with the bank’s loan conditions.

“Other witnesses told the Court that the Governor never awarded any contract for the supply of food to Government House and Government Guest Houses during his tenure for the N1b alleged in the charge or for any other sum.

“On the N1.6b for the supply of English Dictionaries for primary and secondary schools, the Court was told that UBEC gave its approval and that the contract was advertised in two newspapers and that reputable book publishers and suppliers tendered and that SUBEB awarded the contract to the lowest bidder.

“As can be seen from the above, the 19 counts of the Charge that were framed around the above monetary issues collapsed during the trial. The prosecution’s own witnesses completely exonerated the defendants. It was this reason that the 19 counts were all dismissed by the court, on the No Case submission.

“The two remaining counts challenged the Governor’s power to approve the recommendation of the Commissioner of Finance that the old, unserviceable buses of Gombe Line, be sold to the public, following the purchase of new ones.