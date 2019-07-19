Security: Brown Urges Opposition To Support Wike

Former Caretaker Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Sir Boma Brown, has urged the opposition to support the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the quest to tackle security challenges in the state.

Sir Brown in a chat with The Tide said the intransigent stance of the opposition has contributed in worsening the spate of insecurity in recent times.

“Unless the All Pro-gressives Congress (APC) understands that election has come and gone and embraces peace, we would be having crisis here and there. They still act as if we are going for another election.

“I would urge them to recognise that Wike is the governor and accord him that respect”, Brown remarked.

The former CTC chairman recalled that shortly after the elections, Wike extended an olive branch to the opposition, but they failed to embrace the inclusive disposition of the state governor.

Rather than stirring crisis always, Brown counselled the opposition to reciprocate Wike’s peace gesture by providing ideas on how to move the state forward.

He urged Rivers people to be optimistic as the governor is poised to improve the security and welfare of the citizenry, while assuring that the second will be better than the first.

Meanwhile, Sir Brown has commended the Wike led government for probing activities of local councils.

He reasoned that action of the governor displays accountability and transparency in governance.