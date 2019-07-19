Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest 15 In Rivers

Two suspected notorious kidnappers, who were terrorising commuters at the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road, have been shot and killed by policemen, while no fewer than 15 kidnap suspects were arrested from various parts of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, disclosed this to newsmen at the command headquarter, Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, last Wednesday.

Dandaura explained that the two notorious kidnappers met their waterloo in Rumuodogo community, Emohua, during a fierce gun battle with police personnel, even as he idntified the hoodlums as Emmanuel Fyneface, aka Blade, and Chika Chukwu, aka Odogodo.

The State Police boss further said Two English pump action guns, charms, 17 firearms, 10 stolen vehicles and 257 pieces of ammunition were recovered from the criminals, pointing out that efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

According to the Police Commissioner, “Personnel of the IGP Monitoring Unit, in a sting operation led by the Commander, Alex Udeze, raided a black spot at Rumuodogo in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“They were, however, overpowered and during the exchange of gunfire, two of them namely: Emmanuel Fyneface (aka Blade) and Chika Chukwu (aka Odogodo) were fatally wounded and others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Dennis Naku