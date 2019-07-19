Police Arrest Three Cultists Over Kidnapping, Rape

Three suspected cultists have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping two teenage girls in Awada, a suburb of Onitsha, Anambra state.

The suspects: Andrew Ejike (20), Chidiebere Edwin (19) and Chisom Christian (17), were said to have raped the victims after subjecting them to initiation rituals.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were later set free but not without a warning not to reveal their ordeal to anyone.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were arrested by Surveillance Patrol team attached to Awada Division.

He said they would be charged to court after investigation was concluded.

He said, “The suspects abducted two young girls aged 15 and 17 years and forced them to undergo some initiation rituals and allegedly gang-raped them before letting them go.

“All of them have confessed to their membership of a cult group known as the ‘SAITARIS’.”

The police PRO also confirmed the arrest of another suspected cultist for allegedly attacking three persons with machete in order to initiate them into his cult group.

He said the suspect, OnyekaIloka had lured the victims into the bush where they were beaten.

He said, “Police detectives attached to Ozubulu division arrested one OnyekaIloka alias “Campus Executioner”, aged 25 years of Eziora in Ozubulu.

“Suspect allegedly lured one ChideraAgina and two others of the same address into the bush, beat them with machete in order to initiate them into his cult group ‘Vickings confraternity’.

“Suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and is assisting the Police with useful information that could help arrest his accomplices in order to bring them to justice.”