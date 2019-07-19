Oparaku Fumes Over Super Eagles’ AFCON Display

Despite the satisfaction in some quarters as to the Super Eagles of Nigeria winning bronze at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, former Eagles defender, Mobi Oparaku has submitted that in as much as he would love to congratulate the team, they didn’t meet his expectations on a personal level.

The Super Eagles defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 to claim the bronze medal, courtesy of OdionIghalo’s 3rd-minute strike in Cairo.

Speaking with www.brila.net, Oparaku, however, noted while speaking with www.brila.net that individual play amongst the players, coupled with poor teamwork, hindered the Eagles chances to get to the final and possibly win the trophy.

“We just have to congratulate them first and then let them know that this is not what we expected from them. We just have to overcome all the obstacles that made us not qualify to the finals”.

“First, we did not concentrate on the team building and it killed us because everyone was playing individual football in the team, that is just my problem and observation. It’s a personal observation because I watched all the games differently”.

“I did not see the team cohesion and understanding which is why we did not come out flying like we expected from the team”.