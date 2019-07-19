Olakira Steals Limelight, Again

Olakira, the multi-talented pop star is back again in the limelight with a new club banger, ‘Wakanda Jollof’ with a collection of seven powerful tracks with no features at all and fans would love it.

The debut LP includes this groovy track ‘Olakira Summer Time’ which has generated good number of views worldwide. Adefemi Ebenezer known by his stage name, Olakira made his entry into the pop scene in 2018 with his hit singles, ‘Hey Lover’ and ‘Flirty’ and has now followed it up with this dazzling track in his first LP.

The lyrics of the song are powerful and introduce us to hard tempo and sparkling bright and a shining moment full of love. The Nigerian artiste is also a producer, composer, song writer, singer and plays a variety of most musical instruments.

His contributions to the music industry has received appreciation worldwide and he never stops to entertain fans with amazing songs. Olakira Summer Time is the second track on the new EL that takes us to the beach on a hot summer with love. It is a song to brighten up your mood.