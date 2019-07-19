NVPL Day Two: Nigeria Police Win Nigeria Immigration

Nigeria Volleyball Premier League yesterday ended with Nigeria Police Force winning Nigeria Immigration Service 3-1 (25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 28-26).

Nigeria Police won the first two sets, 25-23, 28-26 before winning the third set by 25-17. In the fourth and dramatic set, it was tightly contested as Nigeria Police won by 28-26.

Taiwo Oladipupo, coach of the Nigeria Police Force volleyball team hinted that from their result, they stand a better chance of topping the league.

“The match against Nigeria Immigration was a tough one I must confess. During the first set, the fans thought we had lost but I told my players to capitalise on the mistakes of their opponent.

“Beating Immigrations means that Nigeria Police can come first in the first phase of the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League before we meet with other teams at the second phase in Abuja”, he said.

In other results of the day;

NSCDC won Benue Queens 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) Nigeria Immigrations won Famous Spikers 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17)

NSCDC won UCEM 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-16).