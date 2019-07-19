No Casualty In Ebonyi Collapsed Hotel-Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that so far, there has been no casualty in the collapsed popular Metro-View Hotels Ltd in the state capital, Abakaliki last Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, however, said yesterday that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the collapse of the hotel, situated at No 2, UNDP Avenue, Ebonyi University Campus, Presco, Abakaliki.

Odah told newsmen in Abakaliki that when the scene of the collapse was visited, a management staff of the hotel revealed that part of the building had cracked and they had started renovation work when the building collapsed.

She said that there were people attending a seminar in another section of the hotel inaugurated on May 28, 2015, when the building collapsed.

Odah said that the state Capital Territory Board had already sealed the property.

“We have confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday evening by 7:00 p.m.