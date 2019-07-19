New MD Sets Agenda For FAAN

The new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has urged staff of the agency to show more commitment for effective growth of the agency.

The FAAN boss, in a statement from the Head Of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, last Tuesday, noted that change was part of life.

“Change is part of life. We must continue on our initiative to ensure that we are better. We must continue with what we have been doing for the last 40 years. I solicit for your understanding and cooperation in achieving all that we have set out to achieve.

“Every staff is important for an organisation’s growth. Only humans can achieve, all the other factors like equipment, infrastructure and procedures are potentials, human asset is the most important factor.

“We must continue to carry the light that was handed down to us so that we can hand over to other people .We will keep pushing and working to excel”, he stated.

The FAAN boss, however, identified the four key areas of focus and improvement in order to ensure effective performance as discipline, training, communication and efficiency.

On the area of training, the MD said the International Civil Aviation Organisation(ICAO) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had said that there was need to improve on the staff, adding that FAAN under his watch would faithfully administer training.

On discipline, he said that discipline is all encompassing and called on staff to be more attentive to their jobs and avoid lateness to work.

He, therefore, condemned laziness, and called on staff to work hard to make themselves eligible for training through demonstration of commitment to their work.