Militants Kill Two Soldiers, Abduct Expatriate In A’Ibom

Some unidentified hoodlums have killed two soldiers and kidnapped an expatriate at the road construction site in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Our correspondent learnt that the incident occurred last Tuesday afternoon as the expatriate engineer working with Al Madal Construction Company was inspecting the Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe and Odoro Ikot to Ukanafun road construction project awarded by Akwa Ibom State.

Until recently that the state government granted amnesty to cultists and militants, Ukanafun was a no-go area as the hoodlums held the area by the jocular, leading to the closure of schools, markets and other concerns in the area.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the two soldiers were killed while escorting the expatriate on a routine inspection of the road project along Idim Okpok mini bridge in Inen Ekeffe the boundary village between Oruk Anam and Ukanafun Local Government Area; and that the expatriate was immediately whisked away on the spot, while villagers scampered for safety.

“There was sporadic shooting here and before we knew what was happening, two soldiers were dead. The gunmen also escaped with the soldiers’ guns and took the expatriate to their hideout. Everybody here is in panic because we don’t know what the government would do in this matter,” the witness who identified himself as Friday Idiok, said.

The clan head of Inen, HRH Obong Johnson, Johnny Obosi, who confirmed the incident, said the community was at the burial of one of its sons, Mr Udoimoh when they heard gunshots and the residents began to run away.