Medical Council Inducts 412 Foreign Trained Nigerian Doctors

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has inducted 412 foreign-trained Nigerian doctors to practise Medicine in the country and warned them against ethical misconduct.

The induction was held at NAF Conference Centre yesterday in Abuja, consisting of 407 medical doctors and five dentists.

Chairman of the council, Prof. Abba Hassan, said the doctors underwent training on returning to the country and have now been inducted following their success in an examination.

He, however, warned the inductees against acts contrary to the code of ethics of the profession.

The chairman emphasised the need for parents to be cautious as to which countries to send their children for training, noting that there is an ongoing effort to increase carrying capacities of existing medical schools in the country.

Hassan then urged the new doctors to be dedicated and humble in practice.

He also urged Federal Government to domicile the central internship fund in the council to enable the council to centralise internship project this year, noting that “the fund is captured in the 2019 budget.”

He appealed to state governments to upgrade at least three hospitals to standards suitable for internship and recruit the required number of consultants to supervise them, saying it would create enough space for interns.