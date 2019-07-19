LG Boss Moves To Check Insecurity On Waterways

In his desire to strengthen the security architecture put in place by his government,the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Tony Philmoore, has met separately with chiefs ,elders and stakeholders from Bakana, Bille and Tombia communities.

The meeting which was intended to design a cost-effective and result-oriented approach in dealing with security issues took place at Degema Consulate, head quarters of the local government area at the last weekend.

Philmoore, during the Bille session, it was learnt by The Tide, hinted that he has initiated the deloyment of special security squad to safeguard the water ways,adding that he would meet with security operatives with a view to mobilising men and equipment to execute the plan.

In the meeting with the Tombia group led by Chief Abiye Davies, a onetime Chairman of the council suggested that the council should construct a mini stadium in Tombia to boost sporting and recreational activities among others while Philmoore thanked them for their contributions promised that he would look into their request.

The DELGA helmsman also met with chiefs from Bakana and announced the dissolution of the Community Development Committee of the town after seeking consent from the chiefs.

He equally called for nomination of suitable persons for appointment into the CDC within one week. Dr Philmoore advised the chiefs to forge a united front at all times, insisting that Bakana should remain paramount in all their considerations.

He further enjoined the Bakana chiefs to always support the security agents in their community, promising that his government will not relent in proffering solutions to the nagging problems of electricity challenges facing Ogruama and Bakana communities.

Tamunoiminabo Fyneface