LASTMA To Investigate Video Of Soldier Assaulting Motorist

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, has said it will investigate a viral video showing a soldier, identified as Duru I., beating a driver in the Obalende area of the state.

The LASTMA spokesperson, Mahmud Hassan, told our correspondent that the suspect would be made to face the law if the agency could find enough evidence to prove that he drove against traffic.

Our correspondent had reported that the soldier, who was in a Honda Acura with number plate, Oyo AE 996 YYY, was driving against traffic when he blocked the road on Moloney Street.

After allegedly hitting one of the vehicles on the road, the soldier was seen assaulting the driver of the vehicle.

He was later joined by two others, who punched and kicked the victim, as a lady filming the scene lamented the injustice.

The spokesperson for the 81 Division, Lt. Col. OlaoluDauda, said the incident was isolated, adding that the military would investigate the matter and take necessary action.

The LASTMA spokesperson, Hassan, while speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, said the agency had problems apprehending members of the military, who violate traffic laws.

He said, “The Lagos State Traffic Law does not make provision for anybody irrespective of their position or status to violate the law. We implement the law to prevent anarchy on the road.

“However, we have a little challenge with arresting men in uniform. Many times, our officers have been brutalised and intimidated by them. But we enjoy good support from the top hierarchy of the military.