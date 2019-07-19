Insecurity In South-West, Real, Yoruba Don’t Want War – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the monarch noted that the drum of war is sounding loud across the country.

The royal father however said that the South-West region does not want to experience any other war.

He said: “I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the south west is real. The issue of insecurity, we that live in the remote and rural areas of the south western part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“Everybody is beating the drum of war, we don’t want war, who can stand war, we want something better for our youths.

“We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that.

“We told the President that and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the President has given good directives to security chiefs including the IG to visit all traditional institutions in the south west.

“We shouldn’t keep over hyping war and we still want to keep the peace in the south west. We don’t want anarchy,” the Ooni said.