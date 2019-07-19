I’ll Support Buhari’s Policies – PDP Senator

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has said that despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would support every policy of President Muhammadu Buhari aimed at addressing the problems confronting the Nigerian people.

Moro, a member of the Senate Adhoc Committee on media and publicity, made the remark during a press interview in his National Assembly office.

The Senator stressed the need for lawmakers of the ninth National Assembly to work together, regardless of party affiliation, to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of Nigerians who willingly elected them to be their representatives.

“If for instance Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari) comes up with an agenda that is in the interest of the generality of Nigerians and we represent the generality of Nigerians, why should we not agree with Mr. President, even if I don’t belong to his party?

“We are not senators of APC or senators of PDP. We are senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, for as long as I remain a senator, if Mr. President brings a policy that addresses the yearnings of all Nigerians, I will support him, even though I’m of the PDP. I wasn’t trained to come and become a party bigot. I came here to represent my people and of course to serve Nigeria,” Moro declared.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to ensure effective leadership of the ninth Senate, insisting that the issue of “rubber stamping” would not arise under him (Lawan), notwithstanding the method of his emergence which he said was not out of place. He said: “Ahmed Lawan has been a member of House of Representatives. Ahmed Lawan has been a Senator and then the leader of the Senate before becoming the President of the Senate. I am sure that if there is anything he doesn’t do, it will not be as a result of lack of capacity or knowledge.

“So, I have implicit confidence in him. And I believe that given his exposure, given his experience, he will be able to lead the ninth Senate to the promise land, so to say, and to the expectations of Nigerians… I have always said this that it is not going to be easy for any president or chief executive to make the Senate of the federal republic of Nigeria a rubber stamp”.