Ikhana Supports One Leg CAF CL Final

CAF champions league wining coach Kadiri Ikhana has stated that the idea of introducing one leg final in the finals of CAF inter club competitions will open up the challenge and fairness in determining the eventual winner of either the champions league or the Confederation cup as against the practise of playing the finals on home and away basis.

Ikhana who lead Enyimba to CAF champions’ league glory back in 2003 said playing the final in a neutral ground will eradicate the perceived advantage of the teams who host the second leg ties in previous finals.

“It doesn’t speak well of a final when a team had a mistake I’m the final of a champions league and saw the mistake then go ahead to eradicate the mistake in the second leg.

“Now that chance will not be there. It opens up a fair and balanced challenge on the two teams playing the final when such games are played in a neutral ground.”