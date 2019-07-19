Group Plans To Fight Poverty, Restiveness In N’ Delta

A group, Foundation for Partnership Initiative in Niger Delta (PIND), has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the region through economic development and peace building.

The project lead, Emeka Ilestated this during a dissemination workshop and roundtable on private sector engagement and partnership in the Niger Delta youth empowerment pathways project organised by PIND with support from Ford Foundation in Aba, Abia State.

He said PIND was established in 2010 by the Chevron Corporation to build partnership for peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta.

He added that the group achieved its objective by growing networks of international and local partners to collaborate in developing and implementing innovative programme in the region.

He further added that PIND believed that solution to youth restiveness would result in stability and increase in income and empowerment in the region.

He said, “Our end goal is to reduce poverty and conflict in Niger Delta region through the interaction between economic development and peace building.

“We keep tracking places where conflicts are growing in the Niger Delta, trying to restore peace through creating alternative youth empowerment”.