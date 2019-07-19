Girl, Five, Still In Kidnapper’s Den After N1m Ransom Payment

A five-year-old girl, Peace Williams Koroye, abducted in Bayelsa State is yet to regain her freedom even after a N1million ransom demanded by her kidnappers had been paid to free her.

The agonising mother of the little girl, Mrs Williams Koroye, disclosed yesterday that her daughter’s suspected kidnapper, one Ahmed, a friend of the family, had refused to release the child three days after the ransom he demanded was met.

Ahmed took little Peace away while in company of her siblings on July 10 from their residence in Akenfa area of the Bayelsa State capital.

Koroye cried that the N1million ransom was difficult for the family to raise but public-spirited individuals contributed the money for the family to secure her daughter’s release, lamenting that she had yet to return home 72 hours after Ahmed collected the ransom.

Koroye, who described Ahmed as a new Christian convert and member of her church, said he had borrowed her mobile phone earlier on the fateful day and bolted away with it along with her daughter only to use the same phone to call family members to demand ransom before he would free the victim.

Koroye, while appealing to security operatives to intensify efforts at rescuing little Peace, said that she went for a church programme on the day the incident occurred but came back home to discover that the little girl was missing.