FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease

The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and Central Africa now making its way to West Africa.

Dr Muhammed Umar, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the 2019 Cassava Investment Forum.

The Permanent Secretary represented by Mr.Ayodeji Bobby, Head, Font and Tuber Crops in the ministry called for a collective effort in securing Nigeria and the West African region against the virus.

He said that the disease had caused over 90 per cent loss in a cassava farm in the country.

He, therefore, urged the professionals at the cassava forum to use their vast knowledge and experience to advise the ministry on areas that were key to the development of cassava sub-sector in Nigeria.

The permanent secretary said that Nigeria remained the largest producer of cassava, adding that a total of 36.8 million metric tons of cassava were harvested from 3.13 million hectares in 2013.

He said that this was with an average yield of 11.7 tons per hectare, adding that this, however, accounted for an insignificant fraction of global value-addition of cassava.

“But because of the Federal Government support through the change agenda of the government raised the production to about 54 million metric tons at 15 tons per hectare and develop efficient value-added chains.’’