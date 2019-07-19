Eleme LG Peace Cup Tourney Begins, July 21

The Chairman of the Eleme Football Council, in Rivers State, Jacob Nkpa, has said that arrangements have concluded to commence “King P. Obele Peace and Unity Football Cup Competition” next week.

He stated that the competition would feature ten teams that represent the ten clans in Eleme Local Government Area.

Nkpa, made this know while briefing sports journalists, at the weekend in Eleme. According to him, the competition is aimed at creating peace and unity among the youths of Eleme and to engage them in meaningful activities that will better their lives.”

The King Philip Obele Peace and Unity Cup will also be used to relaunch and revive the Eleme Football Club which had been in comatose” Nkpa said.

The Chairman further explained that every logistics have been put in place for a hitch-free tournament as the overall winner of the game will pocket the sum of N300,000.00, the first runners cup N200,000.00 as third place team pockets N100,000.00 and other consolation prizes.He equally hinted that the Most Valuable Prayer and Highest goal scorer will also go home with prizes, adding that they are going to conduct series of screening after the tournament and pick the best crop of players to form the Eleme Football Club.”

We have invited coaches to come and pick talented players discovered during the tournament” he stated said.