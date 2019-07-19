Edo Assembly Crisis: Protest Rocks Benin Over Reps’ Decision …As Oba ‘Leaves Crisis To Ancestors’

Some Edo State residents yesterday carried out what they termed solidarity protest at the Oba Ovboramwen King Square in Benin over the House of Representatives’ call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly or risk its take over by the Federal House.

The Tide reports that the protesters said the House of Reps did not have the power to give such order, arguing that there is already an existing interlocutory injunction from the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, which barred the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, APC NWC or their agents from disrupting Edo Assembly’s proceedings.

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation to convene the 9th House of Assembly in Edo State. It issued a seven-day ultimatum to the governor to carry out the order or risk the House taking over the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has said he has left the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly in the hands of God and the ancestors for resolution.

The monarch stated this, last Wednesday when the Senate ad hoc committee, investigating the assembly crisis, paid him a courtesy call in his palace.

Oba Ewuare II said the palace had intervened in the crisis in its own way.

“We leave it in the hands of God and the ancestors for now. We pray God and our ancestors to help us,” he said.

“We have intervened; the House of Representative was here last week and you are here now to help us resolve the issue. I pray that God and the ancestors should give you the wisdom to resolve the crisis and bring peace and unity,” he added.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki, while meeting with the committee, said he had fulfilled his constitutional requirement by issuing a proclamation letter for the inauguration of the assembly.

“The constitution is clear on issues at the assembly. I have issued a proclamation letter and I have fulfilled my constitutional responsibility. I believe in the separation of powers”.