CSOs Condemn Protest In Rivers

The Chairman, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Rivers State, Comrade Sotonye George, has condemned the demonstration by some groups that called themselves CSOs in respect of the recent killings in the state, as the body is in synergy with the government on how to proffer solution on the issue.

Comrade George, who made the condemnation while reacting to the protest in a chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt yesterday said they were in tune with the Rivers State Government to form community policing or the Neighbourhood Security Watch to assist the police and other security agents on proactive policing and crime prevention, stressing that the Neighbourhood Security Watch would fish out the criminals in the society as people perpetrating crime and report same to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.

According to him, the Rivers State Government is intensifying efforts to stop the killing and kidnapping in the state, however noted that Community Policing or Neighbourhood Security Watch will come to stay or operate in Rivers State as it is in other states like Lagos, Delta, Ondo, Anambra, Abia and some Northern areas as civilian JTF to work in synergy with the security agents to curb crime and criminality as they could be able to identify those perpetrating the crimes.

The CSO boss in the State called on the Federal Government to allow the Neighbourhood Security Watch or Community Policing to operate in Rivers State rather than politicizing it for security of lives and property.

He opined that the protest by the group that claimed to be CSO is a blackmail, illegal, politically motivated to drive away investors in Rivers State, pointing out that it is being sponsored by enemies of the State and that they would not fold their hands to see those disgruntled elements in disguise drag the name of civil society organization to the mud.

He enjoined the Rivers State Government and the good people of the state to disregard their protest because they did not represent the voice of the organisation in Rivers State, asking those protesters to properly channel their grievances and not to hide under the guise of killings in the State.

“They should partner with the Police to curb violence and crime in Rivers State”.

Comrade George reiterated, and called on the youths and other enemies of the state to desist forthwith and engage in meaningful activities that would encourage investors to come and do business in the state.