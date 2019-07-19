Constitutional Crisis Engulfs Edo …As Reps Move To Shut State Assembly …Senate Meets Oshiomhole Over Crisis …You Lack Powers To Shut State Assembly, Edo Govt Tells Reps …PDP Condemns Move, Blasts APC

As a major constitutional crisis hits Edo State over move to control the State House of Assembly, the Edo State Government has described the move by the House of Representatives to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly as unconstitutional.

Our correspondent reports that the House of Representatives had threatened to take over the Edo Assembly if the state governor, Obaseki failed to inaugurate the House within seven days.

In a statement in Benin City, Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., said that the Nigerian Constitution does not in any way stipulate that the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly has the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly.”

He said such power is expressly excluded by the constitution.

“The Government and people of Edo State are appalled and disappointed at the gross illegality and abuse of process by the House of Representatives.

“It must first of all be pointed out that the emergency supervisory powers over the activities of State Houses of Assembly which are contained in Section 11 of the Constitution of our Republic are expressly donated to “The National Assembly” and not one individual arm of it.

“These powers certainly do not extend to issuing directives to a duly elected State Governor to unlawfully repeat an act which has already been fully carried out in line with the Constitution.

“It has further not been alleged or concluded by anyone that the Edo State House of Assembly is unable to sit.

“In fact, whenever the ‘self-exiled’ members-elect so choose, they can join their colleagues in plenary in Benin City.

“Suffice it to say, however, that there is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly, in point of fact such power is expressly excluded by the Constitution,” the SSG said.

The state government further advised “those interested parties who sit in positions of authority in Abuja and are using their offices to influence the House of Representatives to take note that we all ultimately owe a debt of accountability to the good people of Edo State for our actions.

Ogie added: “We must state that the final verdict in this matter will ultimately be rendered by the good people of Edo State, for whose benefit Government exists. We are certain therefore that this illegality will not stand.”

Worried by the development, the Senate ad hoc committee investigating the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday met with the lawmakers being supported by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

At the meeting, which held at the Senate New Building, National Assembly Complex in Abuja, were 12 of the 14 members-elect loyal to APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that on June 17, 2019, 10 out of the 24-member Assembly were inaugurated under controversial circumstances.

The inaugurated lawmakers were said to be loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, while the 14 lawmakers-elect that were left out of the inauguration ceremony have the backing of APC chairman, Oshiomhole.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members-elect at the meeting, Washington Osifo, member-elect representing Uhunwonde State Constituency, said they did not receive any communication from the Clerk on the inauguration.

While accusing the governor of “unleashing terror” on them using state apparatus, Osifo claimed that one of the lawmakers-elect has been kidnapped.

According to Osifo, the new lawmakers have been residing in Abuja for about one month now, even as he called on the Senate to intervene in the matter.

Among the members-elect at the meeting was Seidu Oshiomhole, younger brother to the APC National Chairman.

Chairman of the committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), called for calm, assuring that the upper legislative chamber is only interested in restoring public peace and order in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the order by the House of Representatives asking the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly is unconstitutional.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday in Abuja also described the order as provocative, saying it has no place in a democratic dispensation.

Ologbondiyan cautioned the leadership of House of Representatives to desist from actions that violate the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and could trigger a constitutional crisis in Edo and the nation at large.

He also criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership over its inability to manage its “avarice and internal strife” playing out in Edo.

The statement read: “The PDP states that no section of the 1999 Constitution confers the House of Representatives with the powers to issue orders to a state governor or direct the shutdown of a sitting State House of Assembly.

“Whether in language or action, such is only obtainable in a military system.

“The PDP hereby invites Nigerians to note that section 11 of the 1999 Constitution, upon which the House of Representatives anchored its decision, does not in any way empower the House of Representatives to shut down a functioning state legislature.’’

Ologbondiyan also cautioned the federal legislature to note that such imperial stance against a legislative house; a symbol of the sovereignty of the people was self-destruct.

He added that it also opened the fundamentals of the nation’s democracy to unwarranted attacks.

Ologbondiyan said that was particularly as there were already apprehensions across the country that the shutdown order was a prelude to an autocratic.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels against any arm of government overreaching itself to take actions that undermine our constitution.

“It encourages dictatorial tendencies against our institutions of democracy and the essentials of personal freedom and rights of citizens in our nation,’’ he added.