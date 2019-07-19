Boko Haram Kills Two Colonels, Two Captains, 25 Soldiers …Bandits Kill 20 Persons In Sokoto

An Army commander, and at least, 20 soldiers have been killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State.

The troops were ambushed on their way from Borogozo in Yobe where the headquarters of the army’s 29 task force brigade to Benisheikh in Yobe, where they have a forward operating base (FOB).

A military source in Sector 2 Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole told newsmen that the incident happened around 6pm, last Wednesday.

“They were on their way to Benisheikh when they ran into the enemy. The commander of that brigade, a colonel, and about 20 soldiers were killed,” he said.

A reinforcement was reportedly sent to the town and it was confirmed that the brigade commander had been killed.

Among the bodies reportedly identified were that of a captain and four soldiers. Their bodies have since been moved to the 7 Division Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Sources said one of the soldiers who escaped the ambush has returned to the base in Benisheikh.

In June, at least, 28 soldiers were reportedly killed while the insurgents ransacked a military base in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno.

However, suspected armed bandits have killed over 20 persons in Dan Tatsako village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A source in the local government says the assailants arrived in the village at night armed with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

He says apart from the 20 persons killed, houses and other properties were destroyed by the bandits.

He explains that survivors of the attack fled the village to seek refuge in nearby communities within Goronyo and Isa Local Government areas of Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Sadiq, who also confirmed the attack, says the casualty figures are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, an Army colonel, a captain and his four escorts, as well as driver, have been killed by rampaging Boko Haram insurgents between Mainok and Jakana along Damaturu/Maiduguri highway.

Sources revealed the Colonel and his convoy ran into some fleeing insurgents after a heavy gunfire exchange with soldiers at Jakana in an attack that lasted for hours.

A military source, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, denied insinuations that it was an ambush.

He said: “The Colonel with his escort was just unlucky to run into the insurgents on his way from Maiduguri to Damaturu without knowledge of the ongoing attack on the highway”.

The source also confirmed that the Colonel is from 29 Task Force Brigade of Sector II of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The source also informed that the insurgents were dealt a heavy blow as one of their gun trucks was burnt and several of them killed.

Another source informed that two civilians were killed in the Jakana attack from stray bullets.

The heavily-armed fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group were reported to have opened fire on a patrol vehicle last Wednesday near Jakana, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital, killing all the soldiers on board.

“We lost all six soldiers in the ambush, including a colonel,” said the first of two military sources, who both spoke on condition of anonymity.

The soldiers were on their way to Maiduguri from Damaturu, the capital of neighbouring Yobe State, when the jihadists attacked them around 1620 GMT, said the source.

“The gun truck the soldiers were driving in was destroyed,” the second source said.

Following the ambush, the jihadists attacked a military base just outside Jakana in seven trucks fitted with machine guns, engaging troops in an hour-long battle, the sources said.

The attack was repelled by soldiers at the base, with ISWAP fighters abandoning weapons and one vehicle as they fled.

The attacks came hours after a military chief in the North-East warned terrorists in the region to disarm or be destroyed.

Major-General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu told reporters in Maiduguri that the jihadists should lay down their arms “or prepare for a fierce encounter with me”.

Meanwhile, travellers have continued to experience hardship along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway as soldiers mostly closed the use of the high way at any time they want.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Army Sector II, Lt. Njoka Irabor said: “The information available to me is still sketchy. I honestly don’t have any details now but I will get back to you as soon as possible”.

The 120-km Maiduguri-Damaturu road has seen repeated attacks, on military bases and markets in villages like Jakana, committed by ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters — the two jihadist factions operating in the region.

In December, last year, at least, 13 soldiers were killed in an ISWAP ambush near Kareto village along the highway.

The jihadists have also carried out several attacks on motorists on the highway, killing passengers and burning vehicles.

After nearly a decade, the insurgency in North-East Nigeria rages on, spilling into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

More than 27,000 people have been killed and some two million forced to flee their homes.

Complicating the conflict further was a split within Boko Haram in 2016, which saw the breaking away of ISWAP, a group that has sworn allegiance to IS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Similarly, unidentified gunmen have killed two soldiers and abducted an expatriate at the road construction site in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident was said to have occurred, last Wednesday afternoon as the expatriate engineer working with Al Madal Construction Company was inspecting the construction of Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe and Odoro Ikot to Ukanafun road project awarded by Akwa Ibom State Government.

An eyewitness, Mr Friday Idiok told newsmen that the two soldiers were killed while escorting the expatriate on routine inspection of the road project along Idim Okpok mini-bridge in Inen Ekeffe, the boundary village between Oruk Anam and Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

Idiok said the gunmen whisked the expatriate engineer away immediately the two soldiers were shot dead on the spot, and residents ran away for fear of arrest by security operatives.