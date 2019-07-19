BB Naija 2019: Biggie Sanctions Housemate Over Veto Power

The ongoing reality television show, Big Brother Naija has generated a lot of controversy over the decision of one of the housemates Seyi, who won the ‘veto power’ during the veto game of chance last Sunday.

We understand that the housemate with the ‘veto power’ can save and replace any housemate during the live nomination for possible eviction.

Seyi, who had the ‘veto power’, was nominated for eviction last Monday during the live nomination and was expected to save himself and replace with another housemate, but instead, he refused to use the ‘veto power’.

This decision did not go down well with Biggie as he banned Seyi from the remaining veto game of chance which is always an opportunity to save oneself from being evicted.

However, his fellow housemates and fans have reacted to his decision to remain nominated for possible eviction this Sunday. Some see it as a strategy to impress viewers and gain their love and support while some commended him for his boldness and for being considerate.

Here is what some fans think about Seyi’s decision on Twitter (social media).

Deoluojo said, “Seyi declined? Man like him is rare!”.

Adelusolis said, “This has never happened in the history of Big Brother Naija”.

Simowealth also said, “I am not your fan but for this maturity and boldness you displayed, I am spashing N100k worth of vote for you”.

Agnes Onwuegbu