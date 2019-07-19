Bayelsa: Trouble In APC Over Guber Candidate

Controversy has continued to trail the outcome of the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders meeting called to adopt a mode of election for the party’s primaries to elect a candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Our correspondent gathered that though the meeting ended in a rowdy session, majority of the stakeholders chose the direct mode of primaries.

Engr. PreyeAganaba and Senator Heineken Lokpobiri argued that the meeting ended in a stalemate because the Chairman of the Party, Mr. Jothan Amos, failed to follow due process at summoning the stakeholders’ meeting and adoption of the mode of primaries for the party.

One of the aspirants, Engr. PreyeAganaba, who spoke through the Director-General of his Governorship campaign, Nestor Binabo, said “though the meeting ended in a stalemate, even with a consensus pattern, we will carry the day. Bayelsa people wants us and we know quite alright that they are yearning for change.”

He continued, “The Chairman of the party didn’t handle the matter well. The State Working Committee of the party should have drawn up an agenda and bring it to the stakeholders meeting for adoption and discussion. This process was not followed and according to the APC constitution the meeting was technically unconstitutional.”

In his position, former Minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, through his Director of Media and Publicity of his Governorship campaign team, Perez Peretu, said the meeting ended in a stalemate and that the APC state Chairman needed to summon another stakeholders meeting, “Even if we disagree, we will eventually agree”.