Appeal Court Dismisses Kaduna PDP Appeal

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the appeal brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, over the refusal of the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to order for votes recount.

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, in May, declined the PDP prayer for the recount of votes of March 9 governorship election won by All Progressive Congress in the state for lack of merit.

The PDP governorship candidate, Ashiru, had sought vote recount through his counsel, Elesha Kura (SAN) before the Justice M. Bako-led tribunal.

Justice Bako, who ruled on the motion on May 29, said the tribunal had a time frame of only 180 days to complete its assignment.

The tribunal chairman also refused the application for amendment of the motion, seeking to narrow the votes recount to only 12 local government areas of Kaduna State.

The petitioners had sought the tribunal to order the votes recount in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari and Ikara amongst other local government areas.