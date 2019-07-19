APC Expels National Vice Chairman, Gives Reasons

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the expulsion of the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party a- ctivities by the party’s organs in Sokoto State.

The ruling party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam LanreIssa-Onilu in Abuja yesterday.

The statement reads “The NWC of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the disciplinary actions of MagajinGari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee on the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Malam InuwaAbdulkadir over anti-party activities.

“The party organs in Sokoto State have earlier expelled Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification.

“The decision to uphold the action of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday,” the party spokesman said in the statement.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of the party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions.”