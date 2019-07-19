10 Supreme Court Judges Lose Annual Vacation To Election Cases

The Supreme Court said yesterday that it had set up two panels which would sit during the annual vacation which starts on Monday

The Director of Press and Information of the court, Dr. Festus Akande, said the development became necessary as a result of the numerous appeals on election-related matters filed in the aftermath of the 2019 general elections.

This came barely some days after the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, cancelled the annual vacation for judges of the court for the same reason.

The Supreme Court’s statement said on Thursday that each of the two panels set up by the court to sit during the annual vacation would comprise five Justices.

The statement stated, “Two panels of the Supreme Court, comprising of five Justices each will be sitting during the annual vacation which marks the end of 2018/2019 legal year.

“This development arose from the numerous appeals on election related matters that have been streaming to the Court since the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“The annual vacation will commence on Monday 22nd July, 2019, but the Court has constituted two panels that will be sitting during the holiday period in order to see that all election related matters are dealt with.

“In view of this development, all parties involved will be contacted through hearing notices.”