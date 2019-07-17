Youth Body Okays Moves To Re-Open OML 25 …Hails RSG, SPDC

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, has applauded the peaceful approach adopted by the Rivers State Government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in engaging host communities of OML 25 for the re-opening of the flow station which has been shut down in the past two years now following alleged neglect and marginalization of the host communities by SPDC.

The apex youth body which made its position known while presenting its second quarterly progress report in Port Harcourt recently expressed satisfaction over the mature and responsible disposition of SPDC right from the onset in the rift between the company and the host communities of OML 25, particularly for promptly respecting the intervention of the Rivers State Government to broker peace among all stakeholders and facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the re-opening of the flow station.

The Chairman of the Employment and Empowerment Committee of the youth body, Engr. Darlington Ejekwu, who spoke on behalf of the members, said the signing of an MoU for the re-opening of the flow station’s operations was not only commendable but also timely, particularly in the face of prevailing security challenges and restiveness, stressing that the move would create jobs that would ultimately steer the youths away from social vices.

On his part, the Rivers State Chairman of NYCN, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo reiterated that the accommodating disposition of SPDC in acceding to the demands of the host communities was a clear indication that the company places top priority on the infrastructural and human capital development of its host communities which ultimately improves the people’s livelihoods.

Ihunwo further applauded this model of conflict resolution initiated by the Rivers State Government and whole-heartedly embraced by SPDC which, according to him, conforms to international best practices as well as demonstrates the principles of good governance.

While advising other multinational companies operating in the state to adopt this approach, as a model of resolving disputes with host communities and stakeholders, he called on youths of the host communities and stakeholders of OML 25 to support this peace accord and initiative which he said would guarantee lasting peace, job creation and revenue for all tiers of government.

Similarly, the state executives of NYCN at the event unanimously applauded the efforts of the Employment and Empowerment Committee of the organisation, particularly for reaching out to companies regarding employment of Rivers youths, assuring that the youths would only support and protect the corporate interest of companies that are youth-employment friendly in the state.

Donatus Ebi