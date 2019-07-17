Wike Praises Evo Diocese’s Giant Strides

The Rivers State

Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described the Evo Diocese of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion as one of the fastest growing diocese, saying that the giant strides achieved by the diocese were commendable.

Wike stated this during the 10th Diocesan Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Evo Diocese at the All Saint’s Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, last Sunday.

Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike commended the Evo Diocese for the great strides it had achieved within a short period of 10 years, which he said, was a great delight.

“We are celebrating great work in the house hold of faith and we do believe more things will be accomplished by this diocese, because God has endowed the diocese with a leader who is focused and very creative”, the governor stressed.

Wike congratulated the diocese for its innovative way of using education, agriculture and health to spread the gospel.

Delivering the sermon, which was drawn from Psalm 107:22, the Primate, Archbishop and Metropolitan of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Most Rev Nicholas Okoh said thanksgiving requires the cultivation of a grateful heart to God for all He has done for mankind, noting that thanksgiving comes with a lot of blessings.

He commended the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for boldly declaring the state as a christian state, which he said, would attract God’s favour to the government and people of Rivers State.