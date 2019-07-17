Why Boxing Sports Cannot Develop Without Corporate Support— Otunola

UnBoxx Boxing Promotions Managing Director, Bernard Otunolahas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that the business world should come to change the fortunes of boxing in Nigeria. He said that much was needed from them in the areas of funding events for the progress of the boxing sports.He said that boxing in Nigeria was crawling compared to countries like Ghana, South Africa, and other African countries.

The UnBoxx promoter said that there were plans underway to organize a boxing event soon that would see the best of homegrown talents.He expressed discontent with the challenges facing boxing and would like to use every opportunity to appeal to boxing fans to key into the idea.

There are a high growing number of boxing fans in NetBet Nigeria, therefore, the corporate world need not worry about their investment as it would yield awesome interest for them. “In my own opinion, until we have boxing bouts every other weekend then we can say we are making progress. As a boxing promoter, one big challenge facing the sport is just accessing funds to promote boxing fights, lack of sponsors has crippled the sport. There is so much attention on football as if it is the only major sport that can bring glory and honor to our fatherland,” Otunola said.

“We have quality boxers here in Nigeria that can make the country proud, but withoutorganizing events for them to showcase their skills, how can they really be developed?“Recently a former world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was in Nigeria but those who handled his visit did not allow him to visit the heart of boxing in Nigeria.“AJ’s profile if well packaged can do well to attract the right people to the sport but unfortunately things did not go that way,” Otunola said.

Meanwhile, Rilwan “Real One,” Oladosu, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) Lightweight champion, on Monday said he was ready to defeat Hammed Ganiyu “Ese Hammed” at the GoTv Boxing Night 19.He said that the lightweight category had the best boxers and it remained the most competitive with tough and hard-punching boxers like Joe Boy (Oto Joseph), Berinja (Tope Agboola), Hamzat Mubarak and Hammed.

The boxer said they were his rivals and was ready to fight any of them anytime, adding that he still had respect for them.The Oladosu/Hammed clash which comes up July 21 among six other fights would hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.Oladosutold the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he was aware of the expectations of his fans and assured them of victory.

“This is my target, but first my focus is on the fight coming up on July 21, where I will crush Hammed,’’ Oladosu said. The coming GOtv Boxing Night 19 is sponsored by Multichoice Nigeria Plc and will be headlined by the international Welterweight challenge between reigning West African Boxing Union welterweight fight.

“These guys and many more in the Lightweight division are very talented and they make the division a very interesting one because they work hard to achieve their results.“I have the desire to challenge for the African belt and dethrone the current holder Joe Boy who happens to be a Nigerian.

The current champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde will face Eden Biki of Ghana.The event will also feature prominent professional boxers in the country competing in different weight categories; Tope “TP Rock” Musa will face Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo in a national champion duet.

Tope “Berinja” Agboola will face reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph.Former ABU Featherweight title champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, returning to action faces Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje in a national challenge contest.In the Light Welterweight division, Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola will square it up with Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu, while Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla will take on Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi