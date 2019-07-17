‘We Will Bounce Back Against Tunisia’

Super Eagles and Levante of Spain winger Moses Simon believes Nigeria will recover from their 2-1 defeat to Algeria ahead of tomorrow’s third place game.

Gernot Rohr’s men had started the Algeria game on the wrong foot after William Troost-Ekong’s own goal. Late on Riyad Mahrez powered home the winner after OdionIghalo’s equaliser.

Defeat to the Desert Foxes mean the Super Eagles have been eliminated in five of their last six semi-finals at Afcon, after qualifying in six of their previous seven.

However, Rohr’s team still has the third-place medal to fight for, and Simon has backed his teammates to refocus ahead of the tomorrow’s clash.

“We are very disappointed because I think we didn’t deserve it [to lose to Algeria],” Simon stated.

“We all know how disappointing this defeat is but we are professionals and we’ll try and get this past us and fight back.”

Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in the Africa Cup of Nations . That was a 3-0 triumph over Uganda in 1962.