TETFUND Tasks Quantity Surveyors On Quality Projects

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro has tasked senate members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors(NIQS) to impressed it upon their members to deliver quality projects.

Bogoro spoke recently in Abuja, when the members of NIQS, FCT chapter paid him a courtesy visit.

The executive secretary said there were cases of substandard execution of projects handled by quantity surveyors.

He added that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had complained about substandard infrastructure in many institutions across the country.

Bogoro told the quantity surveyors that TETFUND would not tolerate poorly executed jobs and urged the surveyors to play their roles as professionals.

“Help us talk to your professional colleagues that they should be patriotic, and demonstrate that they are professionals whenever given any infrastructure to handle.

“Lets have quality projects for we can’t continue to just have numbers,” Bogoro said.

He said that he had discussed with his board of trustees about focusing on “quality infrastructure rather than just numbers.”

Chairman of the FCT chapter of the NIQS, Mr Otaru Omokhagbo said the visit was part of their mandate to interact with organisations that employ over 10 quantity surveyors.

He said TETFUND had contributed to the development of infrastructural facilities as well as intervened in research and development in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Your organisation has kept our members engaged and provided employment opportunities for the teeming younger quantity surveyors.

“Consultants are engaged on all projects initiated by various institutions, thereby creating opportunities in the construction industry for professionals.

“We are therefore here to thank you for employing over 10 quantity surveyors and the role they play in bringing your dream to reality,” he said.