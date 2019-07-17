Spices For Better Health (11)

In the last edition, I made mention that spices are highly priced commodities in ancient times. Though later it became common place as people began to use them due to their abilities to enhance food taste.

But that is not all about spices. Research has shown that they have huge medicinal values and help to improve health.

The following spices are healthful:

Cinnamon: (cinnamon zylanicum). Cinnamon is a special spice that comes from tree bark, and this makes it unique. The inner bark is obtained from carefully selected shoots. Cinnamon tree was known to ancient physicians even before 2700BC. The Chinese used the bark of this tree as medicine.

An analysis of cinnamon shows it consist of moisture, protein, fat, fibre, carbohydrates and ash, besides calcium, phosphorus, iron, pottasium, thiamine, riboflavine, niacin, Vitamin C and A.

Its medicinal uses include use as mouth freshener, headache, common cold. A paste of grounded cinnamon powder with lime juice applied over pimples and blackheads are effective. Dried cinnamon leaves and bark are used for flavouring cakes and sweets.

Curry (murraya koenigi):Curry leaves are derived from beautiful aromatic and more or less deciduous shrub growing up to 0.9metre. Curry leaves possess the qualities of a herbal tonic. They strengthen the functions of the stomach and promote its action. Fresh juice of curry leaves, with lime juice and sugar is an effective medicine in the treatment of morning sickness, nusea and vomiting due to indigestion.

Curry leaves according to prominent herbalist HK Bakru have weight reducing effects. It also helps diabetic patients stop passing sugar in urine. Frequent intake of curry leaves is considered beneficial in preventing premature greying of hair.

Corriander (corriandum sativum):This is a sweet smelling herb. Its lovely fragrance makes it an attractive spice. An analysis of the seeds shows that it contains calcium, phosphorous, iron, carotene, thiamine, niacin and riboflavin. The leaves of coriander are stimulant and tonic. They strengthen the stomach and promote its action, relieve flatulence, increase secretion and discharge of urine.

A teaspoon of coriander juice mixed with a pinch of turmeric powder is an effective remedy for pimples, blackheads and dry skin. Regular drinking of coriander water helps lower blood cholesterol, as it’s good and stimulates the kidneys. The young plants of corriander are used in sauces, curries and soups.

Cumin Seeds (cuminum cyminum): Cumin seeds are common in the Middle East part of the world. It was one of the commonest spices during the Middle Ages. These seeds have huge mineral and Vitamin deposits such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium potassium, thiamine, riboflavine and Vit C and A.

Cumin seeds are very useful in digestive disorders. One teaspoon of fresh coriander leaf juice and pinch of salt. Black cumin is beneficial in the treatment of piles. It’s also valuable in relieving sleeplessness. A teaspoon of the fried powder of cumin seeds mixed with the pulp of ripe banana can be taken at night to induce sleep. Cumin seeds are valuable in relieving memory. This can be done by mixing ground seeds with 12 grammes of pure honey. Cumin seed is extensively used in mixed spices for flavouring of curries, soups, sausages, bread and cakes.

Fennel (fenniculum vulgare):Fennel is a yellowish green herb. It has been used for flavouring from ancient times. The leaves of fennel are digestive, appetising and stimulating. They increase the secretion and discharge of urine. The seeds are sweet, laxative, aphrodisiac and arrest bleeding. Chewing the seeds after meals prevent foul breath, indigestion, constipation and vomiting.

The leaves of fennel are useful in respiratory disorders like asthmas and bronchitis. It also promotes menstruation and regulate monthly periods. Children with colic problems can benefit from fennel. A teaspoon of the herb is boiled in water with either peppermint or crushed, it’s then strained and allowed to cool. The tea is given to the baby in feeding bottle or one teaspoon at a time.