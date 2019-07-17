Speaker Tasks Police On Insecurity

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday said adequate security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state remains in the fore front of the present administration .Ogundoyin said this when he lead other members of the 9th Oyo Assembly on a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He also solicited support of the Oyo State Police Command toward having a crime-free and peaceful society.

Ogundoyin said, ” pockets of crime in some parts of Oyo State on cases of kidnapping , farmers/herders clashes and armed robbery among others in some parts of the state should not be allowed to degenerate into full blown crises

“The establishment of Police Post/Divisional Police Post at Foko, Idi – Arere and Born Photo will curb incessant cases of gang violence at Idi Arere, Foko and Born Photo area of Ibadan South West Local Government ” said Ogundoyin.

He urged the CP to work in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure holistic approach in tackling insecurity in the state.

Ogundoyin assured CP Olukolu of the readiness of Oyo lawmakers to make and review laws that would enhance the activities of security agencies in the state.

He also promised that the legislative house would give necessary logistics support to the Police Force in the State to create a safer and more secure environment.

While appreciating the visit of the Speaker, CP Olukolu maintained that police remained the leading agency in addressing internal security in the country .

He stressed that policing is a collective responsibility of everyone in a particular society.

The Commissioner said issues of herders/farmers clashes and kidnapping are mostly associated with some tribes.

He, however, added that crime is not a speciality of a particular tribe or race.

He said it was the duty of every law abiding citizen to give genuine and useful information to the police to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

CP Olukolu identified lack of enough Armoured Police Carriers, ICT equipment and other logistics as well as inadequate personnel as some of the major challenges of the Police force in the state.

He said the Force would establish a Divisional Police Office in Ibadan South West local Government in Fojo, Born photo and Idi – Arere if the conditions for such were met and approval sought from the Police Headquarters in Abuja.