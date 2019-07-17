Security Tops My Agenda For Nigeria -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, in Abuja said successes recorded in degrading terrorists in the North East will be extended to various parts of the country experiencing challenges, assuring Nigerians that security still tops his list of priorities.

President Buhari, who received executive members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) led by the President, Dr Francis AdedayoFaduyile, at the State House, said offenders took advantage of the focus on the North East to commit crimes in other parts of the country.

“If you cannot secure a country or institution, you cannot manage it,’’ he said

The President noted that efforts were still ongoing to improve employment level, following the success in getting many into the agricultural sector, stressing that opening up the economy for investments and getting the youths engaged will control crime rate. On health and education, President Buhari urged states and local governments to play stronger roles in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government, especially in getting more children into classrooms.

“The issues of health and education are constitutional. If there are too many almajiris in a state, then the government is not following the constitution.

“The states also have elites who are educated enough to remind their governments about their responsibility to almajiris,’’ he said.