Rugby World Cup: Bradbury Vows To Improve

Edinburgh back-row, Magnus Bradbury has vowed to improve his consistency as he seeks to secure a place in Scotland’s World Cup squad.

Bradbury was part of the 42-man training squad that flew out to Portugal earlier this month, but that number will be reduced to 31 for the start of the tournament in Japan.

He knows head coach Gregor Townsend has plenty of back-row options.

“You can’t pick one right now,” Bradbury said.

“The whole season ,guys like Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson,all these guys have been quality.

“John Barclay has just come back from a big injury and he’s been quality as well.

“It would be awesome to be in the squad. Since my suspension, it’s been about getting back playing for Edinburgh, then playing for Scotland after my injury. Hopefully I can keep the good run of form going and get called up. It would mean a lot” he said.

Bradbury admits there is a friendly rivalry between the players seeking selection.