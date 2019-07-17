RSU Students Elect New SUG Leadership

Students of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, have elected new students leadership into the Executive Council of the Students Union Government.

The election which was conducted at the school campus in Port Harcourt through e-voting processes was said to be transparent and peaceful.

Declaring the results and winners at the end of the election, Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, announced Precious Pepple who polled 1,527 votes as the SUG President-Elect, while Beatrice Beta emerged as the Vice-President with 1224 votes.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi also declared Precious Allison as the Secretary General, while Stella Nteirien was elected as the Assistant Secretary General.

Other positions declared by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee include Elizah Orji (Financial Secretary), Fortress Offe (Director of Socials), Chinweuba Maduba (Welfare Secretary), Victor Chidiebere (Public Relations Officer), Wisdom Okereke (Sports Secretary), Anointing Izidor (Transport and Equipment Secretary) and Bright Onyegorom (Auditor General).

Prof Obipi while congratulating the winners for emerging victorious in the keenly contested e-voting election commended all contestants for displaying the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the electoral process.