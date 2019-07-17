RSG Underscores Importance Of Tax

The Rivers State Government has underscored the role of taxation in the development of the state and appealed to citizens and corporate organization to remit their taxes as at when due.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Hon Isaac Kamaio made the appeal during a courtesy visit to his ministry by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

The commissioner said that the autonomy granted the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service by the state government would help to grow the revenue of the state thereby bringing more infrastructural development to the state.

He commended the institute for the visit and urged for more support and collaboration with the state government.

Speaking earlier, the President of CITN, Mrs Dame Olujumoke had urged the state internal revenue service to include the informal sector in its revenue drive, saying that there is so much revenue that could be tapped from the sector.

The Account General of the state, Sir Dagogo Abere who was present during the courtesy visit assured the institute that the state government would tap from its professional acumen in improving the revenue of the state to enable the government have more resources to develop the state.