RSG Assures On ASALGA Women Skills Dev Centre

There are indications that the women of Asari-Toru Local Government Area and its contiguous local government areas in Rivers State would soon enjoy the benefit of a Women Skills Development Centre in the area.

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo disclosed this at a Pre-Project Execution and Introductory Meeting with Total E & P Nigeria Limited at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The deputy governor said the project would add value to a lot of young women in the area by giving them the opportunity to acquire skills.

”Our women are very willing to develop themselves and ready to participate economically within the society. They have so much to give if they are properly directed and put in the right environment”, Banigo stressed.

She assured Total E & P that the state government would create the enabling environment to ensure the speedy actualization of the project, and thanked the company for undertaking the project.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon Odeari Princewill, who said that the traditional rulers and the entire people of the area were pleased with the project, expressed willingness of the council to provide more land for expansion of the project, noting that council would take full responsibility for the security of facilities.