Rivers: Mile One, Fruit Garden Markets Set For Commissioning …Traders Hail Wike

As the newly constructed Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market and the Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt get set for commissioning, a cross section of traders in both markets have hailed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for delivering on his promise to complete the projects on schedule.

The traders spoke during a Government House press tour of the facilities in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The traders, who described Wike as a high-performing administrator that fulfils all his promises, thanked him for the markets.

The Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market is an architectural masterpiece, with very modern facilities to aid trading in a very conducive environment.

It has quality security infrastructure, water sprinklers to fight fire, fire station, cold room, clinic and storage facilities.

Speaking to newsmen, General Manager of SPG Construction, Bassam Dahdah, said that construction work on the project started in August, 2017, with all facilities in the market completed around February, 2019.

He said that the market was ready for commissioning.

SPG Construction is the construction company handling the Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market project.

A trader, Kate Ako described the governor as a wonderful leader who heard the cry of the traders and intervened when they needed him most, adding that the market was one of the best in the country.

Another trader, Chuks Emenike said that the traders were happy that the Rivers State governor kept his promise to deliver an international market.

He said: “We, the entire traders of Mile One Market earnestly thank our amiable governor for building the best market for us. He promised he will do it, and he has done it”.

The Chairman of Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market Union, Mr Eze Ndubueze said the governor would always be appreciated by Rivers traders for his commitment to their welfare.

“The effort of Governor Wike as far as this market is concerned is excellent. This is the best market around. On behalf of the traders, I am telling the Rivers State governor, thank you. God will bless and keep him”, he said.

Also speaking, another trader, Mrs McDonald Ngozi said that Wike cannot be compared to any other leader because of his truthful nature and love for the delivery of quality projects, stressing that the Mile One Market was a testament of the governor’s commitment to his people.

Denibo Briggs said all traders were solidly behind the governor for delivering an amazing market to them.

Meanwhile, the Fruit Garden Market at D-Line in Port Harcourt has taken shape with key facilities now in place.

The market has open and lock up shops.

It also has a perimeter fence, a car park, warehouses and security features for the protection of the market.

The Chairman of Fruit Garden Market Traders Union, Mr Chigozie Nnodim praised Governor Wike as the best thing to have happened to Rivers traders.

He said: “Since the market got burnt, the governor has carried us along. He empowered us with money to re-start our businesses after the loss. He promised to reconstruct the market, and he has delivered a wonderful structure. We are looking forward to occupying the market”.

The Task Force Chairman of Fruit Garden Market, Abubakar Kebbi, expressed happiness that the governor has delivered the market to the traders.

A trader at the market, Nkechi Amadi said the construction of the Fruit Garden Market was a wonderful achievement, and praised the Rivers State governor for living up to his promise.

Also speaking, Austina Achomadu said that the leadership style of Governor Wike was unique.

“I have seen different governors, but Nyesom Wike is the best. This market is a great effort”.