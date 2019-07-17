Police Nab Two For Robbery, Rape

Two men have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police for robbery in an electronic shop and abuse of a 19-year- old girl.

The men, Kingsley Peju, 28 and Chukuemeka Ike, 30, were caught in the very act around the Oyigbo express area following an alert on the police by an eyewitness.

Aside raping the girl, the men were caught with three HP laptop computers, five smart phones of different makes and other electronic gadgets.

The Tide gathered that the thieves broke into the electronic shop at about 2. 47am yesterday, carting away the materials and in the process stumbled into this girl (identity undisclosed) who was out to ease herself.

“The girl came out of the house to urinate outside behind the shop, not knowing that these men were in the shop operating. Just as one of them came out with the stolen items, he met the girl and before she could understand what was happening, they bound her hands, gagged her mouth and pounced on her, taking their turns”, the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said he alerted his police friend who lived nearby, who contacted his colleagues and immediately three policemen were at the scene and rounded up the thieves and rapists.

It was also gathered that the girl’s guardian would charge the case to court for judgement.

