Ogunbote Signs One-Year Contract With Lobi Stars

Gbenga Ogunbote has exclusively told Tidesports source that he has parted company with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Enugu Rangers and that he has joined Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

“I saw off my two year-contracts and after that, we mutually agreed on not extending it,” Ogunbote who is called ‘The Oracle’ told newsmen yesterday morning.

He said: “I enjoyed every bit of my stay in Enugu. The club is a big and household name in Nigeria and Africa.

“The supporters are wonderful, but life has to go on. The good thing is that we played in the continent back to back and that I was able to deliver a continental (Confederation Cup) ticket before leaving.”

Rangers finished in third position in the concluded NPFL Championship Play-offs, a result that has guaranteed them another shot in the 2019/2020 second tier CAF inter club competition, the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ogunbote, who has had coaching spells at Enyimba, Sunshine Stars and FC Giwa, also confirms he will take charge of former champions, Lobi Stars, in the coming 2019/2020 NPFL season.

“I arrived Makurdi on Monday. We’ve discussed and agreed personal terms. It’s a one season but renewable contract.

“We are looking forward to a rewarding season,” Ogunbote said.