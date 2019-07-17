Ogoni Clean-Up Has Started, Elected Reps Affirm

Elected representatives of Ogoni ethnic extraction in Rivers State, have affirmed that work on the clean-up of oil spill impacted sites in Ogoniland supervised by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has started in earnest.

The elected representatives, comprising council chairmen, federal and state legislators, gave this indication recently during inspection tour of clean-up sites in Korokoro Tai community in Tai Local Government Area and Oboolo Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area.

The leader of the team and Deputy Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Deeyah Bariene, who addressed newsmen on behalf of his colleagues commended HYPREP for painstakingly midwifing the clean-up project, and urged it to maintain and sustain the tempo of work being done.

He indicated that the elected representatives under took the inspection tour of the sites as a way of supporting the clean-up project as part of discharging their oversight functions, stressing that they expected nothing short of best practices to be deployed in the clean-up project.

The elected officers who were led to the clean-up sites by HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, inspected the ongoing work at Lots 19 and 21 sites in Korokoro Tai and Lot 2 site in Oboolo Ebubu community.

The inspection was part of a stakeholders forum earlier organised by HYPREP for Ogoni elected representatives which featured a workshop laced with series of thought- provoking presentations on the activities of the agency, as it relates to the Ogoni clean-up.

They were also shown documentaries on all that the agency has been doing since inception.

Among the elected representatives who participated in the event include the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barrister Philip Okparaji, Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr Jacobson Mbina, their Gokana Local Government counterpart, Hon. Paul Kobani and Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon Lahteh Loolo.

Others are member representing Eleme Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Aforji Igwe, his Gokana Constituency counterpart, Hon Dumle Maol, his Khana Constituency I counterpart, Hon. Deeyah Bariene, among others.

Donatus Ebi