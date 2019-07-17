NFF Takes Final Decision On Rohr’s Future

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has finally decided not to sack the Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr.

Pinnick explained that the German tactician will not be sacked despite increasing pressure on the NFF to relieve the 66-year-old of his appointment.

Tidesports source had reported that former Nigeria goalkeeper, Peterside Idah, had called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to sack the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr,immediately.

This followed the team’s defeat to Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash on Sunday.

Speaking on the development, Pinnick told was quoted by Completesport as saying ahead of Nigeria’s third-place clash against Tunisia: “Gernot Rohr will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.

“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”