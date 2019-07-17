Monarch Urges Indigenes To Return Home …As Egiland Is Now Peaceful

The Eze Egi, Professor Uzondu Wokoma, has charged those who left Egiland in the wake of communal violence to return.

Eze Professor Wokoma, who said this at a proclamation ceremony of Egwu Ogba in Erema Town, said that those who left the kingdom because of violence should return home as Egi was now peaceful.

The Egi monarch also stressed the need for youths to eschew violence, and pointed out that the Egwu Ogba festival symbolised peace and unity of Egiland.

Eze Wokoma also expressed satisfaction with the advancement of Egi kingdom in educational development and added that as at the last count over 23 PhDs have been recorded in the kingdom.

The monarch said that the kingdom was expecting more PhD graduates this year.

He said that the Eqwu Ogba calendar represented the beginning of the new year for the Egi man.

Also speaking, the former president of Egi Women Association, Mrs Ukomudu Okwudiri, said that the women were happy that peace had returned to Egi land.

Okwudiri also said that the owmen had a role to play in the attainment of peace on Egi land and advised the youths to shun violence and work towards the growth of the kingdom.